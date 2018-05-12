Contact Us
Paramus Firefighters Douse Smoky House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene of the Arbor Road fire in Paramus on Monday.
At the scene of the Arbor Road fire in Paramus on Monday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Paramus firefighters put down a smoky blaze that blew through a house Monday afternoon.

Paramus EMS personnel assisted a woman who apparently was home when the Arbor Road fire broke out.

Also responding were Oradell firefighters.

ALSO SEE: A driver escaped unscathed after a tree service truck rolled over near Bergen Community College in Paramus late Monday afternoon -- as borough firefighters and EMS were responding to a house fire three miles away.

http://paramus.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/tree-service-truck-tips-in-paramus/737157/

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

