Paramus Firefighters Douse Smoky House Blaze

Paramus firefighters put down a smoky blaze that blew through a house Monday afternoon.

Paramus EMS personnel assisted a woman who apparently was home when the Arbor Road fire broke out.

Also responding were Oradell firefighters.

ALSO SEE: A driver escaped unscathed after a tree service truck rolled over near Bergen Community College in Paramus late Monday afternoon -- as borough firefighters and EMS were responding to a house fire three miles away.

