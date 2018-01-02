Paramus Officer Clears Snow For Handicapped Resident, Schoolkids

PARAMUS, N.J. -- A passing Paramus police reserve officer got his back into helping a handicapped borough resident and youngsters at a nearby school.

Alfredo Batenga IV grabbed a shovel Friday morning and helped local businessman Polao Macaayan clear the Lockwood Drive neighbor's sidewalk next to Ridge Ranch Elementary School.

"The resident is handicapped," said Batenga, who is also a volunteer borough firefighter. "At the same time, in front of her house is a sidewalk where students and citizens of Paramus pass by.

"I want to help keep them safe all the time."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.