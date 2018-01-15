Paramus Officer Finds Stolen Car Driver In Hotel Parking Lot

PARAMUS, N.J. – A driver pulled his jacket over his head after a Paramus police officer spotted him behind the wheel of a stolen car before dawn Thursday, authorities said.

Officer Brian Doughty was patrolling the Courtyard by Marriott parking lot off northbound Route 17 just after 2:30 a.m. when he saw Carvin Gilot, 28, of Rockland County acting suspiciously, Deputy Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Joined by Officer Gil Maynard, he ran a check on the gold 2011 BMW and found it was reported stolen hours earlier out of Spring Valley, Guidetti said.

Gilot was charged with possession of stolen property and sent to the Bergen County Jail pending a Feb. 2 court appearance.

