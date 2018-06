The uninjured driver of a BMW that slammed into a utility pole on northbound Route 17 on Sunday was taken into custody by Paramus police.

The right lane and shoulder remained closed near Powers Drive while the wreckage was cleared and utility workers repaired the damaged pole and wires.

The four-door, white Beamer with New York license plates was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

