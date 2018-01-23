Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Paramus PD: Career Criminals Tied To Burglary Spree Thanks To Home Camera

Jerry DeMarco
PARAMUS, N.J. -- A Paramus resident's surveillance camera led police to a pair of career criminals responsible for burglaries in town, in Palisades Park and likely elsewhere, authorities said.

Residents in several towns were experiencing similar break-ins the last two months of last year, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said Friday.

On Dec. 14, a Paramus homeowner's surveillance system captured images of two men -- one wearing a mask -- forcing open the front door, he said.

Detectives Mark Pinajian and Nicolas Luciano, working with their colleagues from Palisades Park and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, identified ex-cons Derek Edwards, 51, of Paterson and 32-year-old Kentrell Lynch of Englewood.

Edwards's criminal history includes a conviction for a June 2015 burglary on Sycamore Street in Paramus after police found his DNA at the scene.

SEE: DNA Match Ties Teaneck Ex-Con To Paramus Home Burglary

Edwards also was charged in a series of high-end home burglaries in Edgewater, Fort Lee, River Edge and elsewhere in 2015.

Police arrested him and an accomplice moments after a Fort Lee break-in -- while recovering a pillow case stuff with stolen goods.

SEE: Teaneck Man, Associate, Nabbed in Burglaries

Paramus police arrested Lynch on Jan. 8. He spent nine days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge released him under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Edwards remained held in the county lockup Friday following his arrest on Jan. 12.

Both are charged with burglary.

