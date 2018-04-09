Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Passaic Prosecutor: Ex-Con Found With Gunshot Wound Pulled Trigger Himself

Jerry DeMarco
Arrie Moore
Arrie Moore Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office

PATERSON, N.J. – An ex-con found bleeding from a gunshot wound on a Paterson street actually shot himself, authorities said.

Whether it was deliberate or accidental wasn’t immediately determined.

Arrie Moore, 46, was arrested early Wednesday and charged with several weapons possession counts, along with hindering his own apprehension for lying about the shooting, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Police found Moore on the sidewalk on Summer Street just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for treatment.

“The investigation has revealed that [Moore] shot himself,” authorities said in their release.

Moore, whose injury wasn’t serious, was due in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson Wednesday afternoon.

Valdes said her staff will ask a judge to order him to remain held without bail.

