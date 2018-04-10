Passaic River Search For Missing Lyndhurst Man Called Off

LYNDHURST, N.J. -- ( UPDATE ) Authorities called off a Passaic River search for a missing Lyndhurst man early Friday evening.

A car found abandoned on Riverside Avenue after the missing report came in prompted a Thursday night search up and down the riverbank with no success.

Then, on Friday, dive team members from fire departments in Mahwah, Oradell and Wallington converged on the river, along with colleagues from other towns, as family members anxiously awaited word.

"The recovery operation has been terminated with no results," one of them told Daily Voice just after 5:30 p.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.