Passaic Sheriff: Dealer Who Crashed Porsche Hid At GF's Elmwood Park Home

Northern Valley Daily Voice
Jerry DeMarco
James A. Launzinger
James A. Launzinger Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy of PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A drug dealer who took off after crashing a Porsche during a police chase in Paterson hid out at his girlfriend’s Elmwood Park apartment before Passaic County sheriff’s tracked him down, authorities said.

The detectives tried pulling over 48-year-old James A. Launzinger of Parsippany last Saturday night near the corner of North 7th and Oxford streets following an investigation, but he hit the gas, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

The black Porsche crashed near Public School #5, and Launzinger got out and vanished behind Hinchliffe Stadium, Berdnik said.

Inside the Porche, the detectives found eight glassine envelopes of heroin.

A few days later, they found Launzinger.

They arrested him and his girlfriend, 42-year-old Heather A Lawson – who happened to have several outstanding warrants, including two out of Elmwood Park and one out of Clifton.

Launzinger was charged with resisting arrest, unlawfully taking the Porsche and drug counts.

Sheriff’s officers also issued 28 traffic summonses.

Launzinger, who had an outstanding warrant out of Wayne, was sent to the Passaic County Jail, where he remained on Saturday.

Lawson was taken to the Clifton Police Department on that agency’s warrant.

