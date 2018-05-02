Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Bust Clifton Dealer With 1.2 Pounds Of Cocaine

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Wiston Ramiro Garcia-Oquendo
Wiston Ramiro Garcia-Oquendo Photo Credit: COURTESY: Passaic County Sheriff

CLIFTON, N.J. – Passaic County Sheriff’s detectives seized 1.2 pounds of cocaine and more from a Clifton dealer after searching his home and car, authorities said.

Wiston Ramiro Garcia-Oquendo, 41, became a target after investigators received a tip that he was selling coke from his Doherty Drive home and his gray Honda Civic, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Carrying warrants, members of Berdnik’s Bureau of Narcotics unit followed and then stopped Quendo Thursday afternoon, the sheriff said.

Berdnik said searches turned up:

  • 1 large vacuumed-sealed bag of cocaine;
  • 1 small vacuumed-sealed bag of cocaine;
  • 271 zip-locking baggies of cocaine;
  • 10 knotted bags of cocaine;
  • 155 (30mb) Oxycodone pills;
  • A digital scale;
  • Nearly $600 in alleged drug proceeds.

The total street value of the drugs is about $25,000, the sheriff said.

Garcia-Oquendo was ordered held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on various drug-distribution offenses.

Berdnik commended his detectives and officers.

"Drug dealing takes away the fabric of any neighborhood,” he said. “Residents need to be assured that illegal activity does not occur in the area in which they live and raise an family in.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.