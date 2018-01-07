Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Nab Ex-Con With Raw Drugs, Loaded Gun, More

PATERSON, N.J. -- Undercover Passaic County sheriff's detectives nabbed an ex-con as he toted several ounces of raw cocaine and heroin, more than a pound and a half of pot, a loaded revolver and a bag of hollow-point bullets in a laundry bag, authorities said.

Citizens complaints about drug dealing brought the investigators to East 30th Street and 11th Avenue in Paterson, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said Wednesday.

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, they saw a white GMC SUV park in front of a residence on East 30th Street, he said.

The driver, 30-year-old Jeffrey Suarez of Paterson, eventually got out, walked up the driveway and took a laundry bag from the cargo area of a black Chevy SUV, the sheriff said.

Suarez then pulled out a bag holding the pound of marijuana from it, put the laundry bag over his shoulder and headed back down the driveway -- at which point the detectives rushed up and grabbed him, Berdnik said.

Inside the laundry bag were about $12,000 worth of drugs, he said:

One vacuumed-sealed bag with a pound of pot;

Three more bags of marijuana -- about 10 ounces worth;

36 small bundles of heroin;

A plastic bag with 18 grams of raw heroin;

A plastic bag with 108 grams of raw cocaine;

215 vials of crack -- about two ounces worth;

126 zip-locking baggies of cocaine.

They also seized a .44-cal Smith & Wesson revolver loaded with five hollow-point bullets, a bag filled with 19 more hollow-point bullets and $1,182 in alleged drug proceeds, the sheriff said.

Suarez was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing on a variety of drug and weapons offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.