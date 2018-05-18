Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Passaic Sheriff: Stolen Car Thief Caught After Chase Ends In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Kadeem Clarke
Kadeem Clarke Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A Passaic County sheriff’s officer on the lookout for a car stolen from a 7-Eleven minutes earlier grabbed the thief after he crashed during a chase and tried to run, authorities said.

Officer Chris Schiavo began chasing the black Honda Accord after spotting it on Grand and Spruce streets around 3 a.m. Thursday, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

The driver, repeat offender 27-year-old Kadeem Clarke of Newark, lost control of the car moments later, crashed onto the sidewalk of Slater and Mill streets and bailed, Berdnik said.

Schiavo quickly caught him in a rear yard off Mill street, he said.

Clarke was charged with eluding, resisting arrest and theft. He also was wanted on several warrants, the sheriff said.

Following a detention hearing, a judge ordered that Clarke remain in the Passaic County Jail pending trial.

