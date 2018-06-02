Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Passaic Sheriff: Wayne Man, 20, Produced, Trafficked Kiddie Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Joseph Di Donato III
Joseph Di Donato III Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

A 20-year-old Wayne man had more than 1,000 files of child porn that he was collecting, producing and distributing, said authorities who raided his home and arrested him Tuesday.

Joseph Di Donato III remained held in the Passaic County Jail, charged with various child pornography and endangerment counts.

Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said his Internet Crime Against Children Task Force got a tip leading investigators to Di Donato, who trafficked videos and still images using social media accounts – some of which he produced himself.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Sexual Investigations Unit assisted in the investigation, the sheriff said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.