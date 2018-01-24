Passaic Sheriff's Detectives Seize 100+ Bags of Heroin, Other Drugs, $5,340

PATERSON, N.J. -- Passaic sheriff's detectives seized more than 100 bags of heroin, crack, cocaine and pot combined, along with $5,340 in drug proceeds, from an accused dealer, authorities said.

A tip led them to Elias Jerez-Inoa, 30, whom they watched leave his 17th Avenue apartment on Friday and get into a silver Honda CRV holding a small plastic bag, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They followed Jerez-Inoa to a 6th Avenue address, where he went into a shed at the back of the driveway and then emerged with the bag, Berdnik said.

He pulled away in the Honda, which detectives stopped moments later, the sheriff said.

While they were taking Jerez-Inoa into custody, a second set of detectives searched the 6th Avenue shed and home -- and found 42 zip-locking bags of heroin, 35 of powered cocaine, 33 of crack and some marijuana, Berdnik said.

Detecives seized the drugs, along with $1,405 in suspected proceeds, the sheriff said.

They also seized $3,935 from Jerez-Inoa's bedroom at the 17th Avenue apartment, he said.

Jerez-Inoa was released pending a hearing, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

