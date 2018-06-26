Passaic Sheriff's Union Honors Franklin Lakes Specialist

A Franklin Lakes chiropractic specialist who has helped law enforcement officers in Bergen and Passaic counties and beyond has received the highest honor bestowed on a civilian by Passaic County Sheriff's PBA Local #197.

Dr. Ali Mazandarani – known as “Dr. Maz” -- has been treating law enforcement officers for more than two decades at his multi-specialty MedWell Spine, Osteoarthritis & Neuropathy Center in Midland Park.

Many say he’s helped them with non-surgical orthopedic care, testosterone therapy, medical weight loss treatments and alternative therapies.

“The Silver Life Award is a highly coveted award,” PBA Local 197 President John Welsh said. “We go to great lengths to identify only those who truly are a pillar of our community and from those select few the honoree is chosen.

“Dr. Maz has continually shown his support for the law enforcement community in both Bergen and Passaic counties."

Mazandarani says he focuses on relieving the patient’s pain as quickly as possible without medication or surgery.

“As a chiropractic physician, I have spent the majority of my life educating the public and bringing awareness to non-standard medical care,” he said. “Our office has helped hundreds of patients with chronic bone-on-bone diagnosis with treatments such as stem cell injections with astounding and continual results.”

The rigors of a law enforcement officer’s duties and lifestyles can often create medical issues.

“Unfortunately, many, including law enforcement officers, live under a tremendous amount of physical, emotional and chemical stress,” Mazandarani said. “This in itself is a huge contributor to their symptoms.”

Veteran Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Daniel Del Valle recalled a difficult time when the Paterson Police Department laid off several officers who lost insurance for their entire families.

“When I brought this to Dr. Maz’s attention, he stepped up and offered to treat them and their families at no cost,” said Del Valle, founder and editor-in-chief of Blue Magazine. “You don’t see this type of compassion very often.

“I’ve known him for a decade and have watched him consistently support the law enforcement community,” he added. “Dr. Maz deserves this award more than anyone else.”

