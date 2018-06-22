Passaic SPCA Probing Report Of Dead Kittens Found On Rt 23 Thrown From SUV

Passaic County SPCA officials confirmed that they’re investigating a report that two kittens found dead on Route 23 were thrown from an SUV.

Both were struck by passing vehicles in the southbound lanes Friday near the Wayne Motor Inn and Izumi Steakhouse just north of the Routes 80/46 cloverleaf, Wayne Police Detective Lt. Christian Wittig told Daily Voice.

It couldn't immediately be determined whether the black kittens -- each between 6 and 8 weeks old -- were alive or already dead at the time.

A police report filed by a witness with Wayne police on Saturday was forwarded to the county SPCA, which is handling the investigation, he said.

The witness supplied a photo of a 2010 Toyota RAV4 from which the kittens allegedly were thrown that had been shared throughout the weekend on Facebook. The registered owner lives in Vernon Township, records show.

