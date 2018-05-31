Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

DV Pilot police & fire

Paterson Driver Shot Behind Wheel Of Car Critical After Crash

Jerry DeMarco
The car crashed on 15th Avenue near East 24th Street.
The car crashed on 15th Avenue near East 24th Street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A Paterson man was shot behind the wheel of his car, which crashed into a house with him and another person inside, authorities said.

The 30-year-old Paterson driver was in critical condition at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after the 12:30 a.m. shooting Saturday in the area of 15th Avenue and East 24th Street, authorities said.

The second occupant sustained minor injuries in the crash, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint release.

Valdes asked that anyone with additional information about this incident contact her office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

