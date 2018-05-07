Paterson Drug Raid: 3 Young Children Turned Over To Relative

Three young children who were home during a Paterson drug raid were turned over to a relative after authorities found three pounds of pot, several bags of cocaine and dozens of Oxycodone.

Members of the Paterson Police Narcotics Division who’d been watching the second-floor River Street residence and detached garage for weeks also seized more than $40,000 in drug money while arresting Rafael Rosario, 35, and Jessica Madera, 27, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Investigators and uniformed officers hit the home around 1:30 a.m. last Friday and found the youngsters – ages 9, 8 and 3 – along with the drugs and cash, Speziale said.

Their parents were charged with various counts of possessing drugs with the intent to sell them, as well as three counts of children endangerment.

Both were sent to the Passaic County Jail.

A judge ordered Madera released eight hours later, pending further court action, under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law, records show.

Rosario spent four days in the Passaic County Jail before a judge ordered his release under the same terms.

