PATERSON, N.J. – A Paterson man who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound was arrested, authorities said.

Jacques Mills, 29, went on his own to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with the non-fatal wound at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Detectives investigating the shooting ended up charging Mills with hindering apprehension or prosecution.

No further information was released Sunday afternoon.

