Paterson Man Gunned Down Outside Church

A gunman shot and killed a Paterson man on a city street late Wednesday, authorities said.

The body of 26-year-old Asmar Williams was found just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday lying in the intersection of Fair and Auburn streets outside St. Peter's Sounds of Praise Church, authorities said.

Williams was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced deceased at 1:14 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

What they didn’t say was whether or not they had anyone in custody or were pursuing any particular suspects.

It was the second shooting death in the city this year.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help the investigation is asked to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at (973) 321-1120 .

