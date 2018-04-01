Paterson PD: Dealer Had ½-Pound Of Pot, Loaded Gun, Stolen Motorcycle, More

PATERSON, N.J. -- Paterson police said they seized more than a half-pound of pot, a loaded handgun, a high capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets -- as well as $1,083 in drug proceeds and a stolen motorcycle -- while busting an accused dealer.

Robert Samboy Jr., 23, was charged with several drug and weapons counts after police said he sold drugs from his second-floor Garrison Street apartment.

The Glock 17 was loaded with 15 rounds and the motorcycle was reported stolen out of Prospect Park, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Police also arrested a quartet of buyers, all from Paterson, who Speziale said dealt with Samboy.

