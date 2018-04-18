Paterson PD Street Sweep: Hookers, Johns, Buyers, Sellers, Pounds Of Drugs

PATERSON, N.J. – A series of strikes by Paterson police over a nine-day stretch produced dozens of arrests – including 22 accused hookers and 11 alleged johns – along with the seizures of nearly 5 pounds of pot, more than a pound of heroin and crack combined and various other drugs.

Nearly all of the heroin was packaged for sale, as was some of the crack, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

Detectives and uniformed officers rounded up dealers as well as buyers while confiscating nearly $13,000 in proceeds, Speziale said.

They also seized two handguns – a 9mm Beretta and .45-caliber Ruger – along with nearly three dozen Ecstasy pills, he said.

David “D” Jackson, 32, of Prospect Park, and Jamaal Wright, 37, of Paterson, were busted with 774 glassine envelopes of heroin and 16 baggies of crack for sale, the director said.

Four buyers who were also arrested once police moved in, he said.

Luis A. Serrano, 22, and Marquise Q. Scott, 35, both of Paterson, were caught selling heroin, crack and suboxone to four buyers who also were taken into custody, Speziale said.

The week-long strikes were capped Thursday night, when police hit a third-floor apartment at 819 Main Street and arrested two alleged dealers – tenant Eric Hernandez, 28, and Hugo Juarez, 24, of George Street – along with four accused buyers.

The pair had a little over a pound of pot, more than an ounce of cocaine and 67 Xanax pills for sale, Speziale said.

The strikes also included a prostitution roundup – one at 200 Broadway that led to charges against several accused hookers from Paterson, as well as others from Bergenfield, Elmwood Park, Little Falls and West New York. One was listed as homeless.

The special operation also targeted johns.

Of 11 who were rounded up at 19th Avenue and East 25th Street, five were from out of town – Clifton (2), Totowa, Garfield and the Bronx, Speziale said.

The Paterson residents included a 64-year-old Market Street man, the director said.

