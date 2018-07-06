Paterson Police Chase Group, Nab Two With Guns

Paterson police on a special traffic detail chased down two men and seized a pair of handguns that they said they were carrying.

The officers were part of a special operation Saturday that produced 434 traffic summonses, 17 other violations and 10 vehicle tows, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

At one point, Detective Sgt. Jack DeSalvo and Detective Ricardo Vazquez heard a radio transmission from headquarters advising that several men wearing all black clothing were seen with guns in the area of 150 Putnam Street.

On their way to the scene, the detectives spotted a group on Warren Street who “became startled upon seeing [them],” Speziale said.

DeSalvo and Vazquez got out of their car and chased the group towards the dead end of Putnam Street, where the two arrests and seizures were made, he said.

Hours later, an area resident called to report finding a gun in a driveway – which police recovered, the director said.

Noah Shaffer, 18, and Zaire Williams, 19, were both charged with weapons possession, Speziale said. The others fled, he said.

Mayor Andrea Sayegh said the police department “doubled down on efforts to make our community safer” this weekend. “This work included getting guns off of our streets and improving the quality of life for residents.”

Speziale added: “This operation is indicative of the dedication by the men and women of the department in making a safer Paterson.”

