PD: $2,000 Payoff Demanded From Ridgewood Teen To Keep Video'd Chat Private

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook was assisting Ridgewood detectives in pursuing the attempted extortionist. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving / INSERT: Courtesy App Annie

A Ridgewood teen became the target of an extortion attempt after a video-recorded Facebook chat turned personal, authorities said.

The 19-year-old North Pleasant Avenue resident told police he'd engaged in a personal video conversation that he later learned had been recorded without his knowledge, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said.

The female on the other end demanded $2,000 or she'd make the video public, Luthcke said.

Instead, he went to police.

Facebook was assisting Ridgewood detectives in pursuing the attempted extortionist.

