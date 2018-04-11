PD: Vandal Pours Chemical At Palisades Park Day Care Center Three Times

PALISADES PARK, N.J. – Palisades Park police arrested a man who they said poured some type of hazardous chemical on the wall of a children’s daycare facility three separate times.

No injuries were reported in the incidents, which occurred from January through last month, Police Chief Mark Jackson said.

Detectives identified 66-year-old Michael Dudman for pouring “an unknown hazardous substance” on the grounds of the facility, then arrested him at his Newark home, Jackson said.

Dudman was charged with criminal mischief and trespassing and sent to the Bergen County Jail, the chief said.

The chemical was sent to a lab for testing, he added.

Jackson thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police for their assistance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.