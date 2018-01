TETERBORO, N.J. -- A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday morning on eastbound Route 46 near the Teterboro Walmart, police confirmed.

Moonachie police closed the eastbound highway at Industrial Avenue for the Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit after the 5:50 a.m. incident.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

