PHOTO GALLERY: Cat Up A Tree? No Problem For Ridgewood FD

Jerry DeMarco
The firefighter and the feline. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Paw-trait of Theo. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
They had the ladder. Just needed a hook. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Don't stop retrievin'. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Meow is the time. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Ground control. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Purr-fect ending. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

There's no emergency too big or small for firefighters -- including Ridgewood's bravest, who rescued a reluctant house cat from a tree.

No kitten .

Theo chased a bird up the Hope Street tree Thursday morning (surprise!), bringing members of Engine Company 35 and Tower Ladder 36.

The glamourpuss was skittishly unreachable at first, clearly, unamewsed as village Firefighter Kurt Harba climbed a 35-foot ladder held by company colleagues.

After several hours, Harba purr-suaded Theo to pawsition himself close enough to end the cat-and-mouse game.

The playful pussy was back in the house moments later, leaving his owner -- what else? -- feline good .

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

