Breaking News: WPU Investigates Sorority Sister's Racial-Slur Video Tweet
PHOTO GALLERY: Fire Tears Through Lodi Condo Complex

Jerry DeMarco
Flames ripped through the complex. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
There was no immediate count of those displaced. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Fire raced up the building. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
A firefighter sustained what was described as a minor foot injury. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Assistance on-scene came from Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Rochelle Park, while Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry and Maywood provided mutual aid. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
The blaze collapsed the roof. Photo Credit: Damien Danis
Damien Danis provided the photos accompanying this story.

LODI, N.J. -- Flames tore through a Lodi condominium complex Sunday evening, sending a firefighter to the hospital with a foot injury and collapsing the roof.

The three-alarm Harrison Avenue fire -- off Outwater Lane near the Garfield border -- quickly blew through the second-floor cockloft toward the roof.

The firefighter who required treatment was OK after his foot went through a floor, responders said.

Because the complex borders both towns, Lodi and Garfield firefighters were dually dispatched.

Assistance on-scene came from Saddle Brook, Wallington, and Rochelle Park, while Carlstadt, Elmwood Park, Hasbrouck Heights, Little Ferry and Maywood provided coverage.

CHECK BACK MONDAY FOR MORE DETAILS

******

ALSO SEE ( VIDEO /UPDATE): A Bogota firefighter was treated for a knee injury after he and his colleagues doused a Sunday morning house blaze with help from neighboring companies. "Crazy how things can be going so good then in the blink of an eye so bad," he said.

http://cliffsidepark.dailyvoice.com/police-fire/video-bogota-firefighter-injured-in-house-blaze-ok/736045/

