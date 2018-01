PARAMUS, N.J. -- A driver was hospitalized with injuries that responders didn't consider life-threatening after crashing her car Tuesday morning outside a TD Bank in Paramus.

Firefighters and EMS workers got the woman out of the older-model BMW coupe after it crashed on Paramus Road.

The Beamer was removed by a flatbed tow truck.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

