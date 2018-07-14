Contact Us
Breaking News: FOUND! Missing At-Risk Rutherford Man Wanders 45 Miles To Westchester
PHOTOS: Commercial Van Splits Utility Pole, Closes Busy Fairview Road

Jerry DeMarco
The driver walked away without a scratch. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
The crash downed wires along with the transformer. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
The van sustained front-end damage. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
Moments after the crash. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel
Fairview Avenue remained closed indefinitely before and after the Bergen Boulevard overpass. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Gene Hirschel

A commercial van shattered a utility pole Tuesday afternoon in Fairview, closing a busy thoroughfare.

The driver walked away unscathed after his van split the pole -- downing wires along with the transformer -- on Fairview Avenue near the Bergen Boulevard underpass around 2:30 p.m.

Fairview Avenue remained indefinitelky closed in both directions while PSE&G made repairs, Police Capt. Vincent Bellucci said.

The van, owned by a South Hackensack marble and granite company, sustained front-end damage.

