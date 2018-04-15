PHOTOS: Couple Rescued, Landmark Passaic Deli Destroyed

PASSAIC, N.J. -- Firefighters rescued a couple while battling a four-alarm blaze that destroyed the landmark King of Delancey kosher deli in Passaic early Wednesday.

Several firefighters sustained minor injuries, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.

The 5:30 a.m. blaze began in a rear basement of the 3½-story, multi-use building at Main Avenue and Carlton Place and quickly raced upward, collapsing floors, responders said.

Joining their Passaic colleagues were firefighters from Carlstadt, East Rutherford, Little Falls, Wallington and Woodland Park, as well as the Moonachie First Aid & Rescue Squad.

The building most likely will have to be razed, responders said.

