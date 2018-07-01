Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: AFTERMATH: Thunderous Storm KOs Power To Thousands In Bergen
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Dogs Rescued After Lightning Strike Ignites Attic Fire In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Firefighters attack the attic flames. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The lightning bolt struck just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Three dogs got out, responders said. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
No serious injuries were immediately reported. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Three dogs were rescued after lightning struck a Ridgewood home Tuesday afternoon, igniting an attic fire.

Ridgewood, Waldwick and Ho-Ho-Kus firefighters were among the responders to the Victorian home on Hillcrest Road following the strike just before 3:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

******

ALSO SEE: A severe thunderstorm that rushed into North Jersey mid-Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to more than 2,100 customers in Hackensack, set a Route 4 utility pole on fire and downed wires on Route 17.

http://hackensack.dailyvoice.com/weather/thunder-bumper-kos-power-to-thousands-in-bergen/739416/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.