PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Fair Lawn House Blaze

A fire in a vacant Fair Lawn home went to three alarms early Friday, said responders who doused it.

The call came in at 6:14 a.m. after the blaze apparently began in the garage and spread to the two-family Urban Place home, which was up for sale.

Firefighters from Elmwood Park, Garfield, Glen Rock, Hawthorne, Paramus, Rochelle Park and Saddle Brook joined their colleagues.

The cause of the fire hadn't immediately been determined.

