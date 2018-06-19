PHOTOS: Firefighters Douse Roaring House Blaze

Fire ripped through the upper floors of a Garfield residence on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters with Garfield Ladder 1 arrived to find flames roaring from the second-floor windows of the 2½-story wood-frame home on Outwater Lane.

They quickly put water on the fire and eventually doused the blaze, assisted by a FAST team from Wallington and an engine from Saddle Brook.

James Wood Sr. contributed to this account.

