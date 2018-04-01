PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Slams Into Tree, Hawthorne Officer Rescues Driver

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A driver rescued by a Hawthorne police officer sustained serious injuries after his garbage truck lost its brakes and slammed into a tree in Goffle Brook Park on Tuesday.

The truck was descending a steep hill on nearby MacFarlan Avenue before it suddenly careened into the park.

An ambulance took the driver to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

A paramedic team from St. Joseph's assisted Hawthorne EMTs.

Hawthorne firefighters tended to a crash-related fluid leak and remained on standby at the scene until the vehicle was safely removed by a wrecker.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.