PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Slams Into Tree, Hawthorne Officer Rescues Driver

Jerry DeMarco
A Hawthorne police officer rescued the driver. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The truck was descending a steep hill on nearby MacFarlan Avenue before it suddenly careened into the park. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Hawthorne firefighters tended to a crash-related fluid leak and remained on standby at the scene until the vehicle was safely removed by a wrecker. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A driver rescued by a Hawthorne police officer sustained serious injuries after his garbage truck lost its brakes and slammed into a tree in Goffle Brook Park on Tuesday.

The truck was descending a steep hill on nearby MacFarlan Avenue before it suddenly careened into the park.

An ambulance took the driver to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

A paramedic team from St. Joseph's assisted Hawthorne EMTs.

Hawthorne firefighters tended to a crash-related fluid leak and remained on standby at the scene until the vehicle was safely removed by a wrecker.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this article.

