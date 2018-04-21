PHOTOS: Garfield House Fire Rekindles Hours Later

GARFIELD, N.J. -- A fire that broke out overnight Tuesday in a Garfield home under renovation rekindled just before dawn, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit responded to the Grace Avenue blaze, with members of the county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collecting evidence.

The attic fire first ignited just after 10:30 p.m., displacing a tenant, then kicked up again just after 5 a.m., blowing through the roof, responders said.

Damien Danis contributed to this article.

