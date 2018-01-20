Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: Hillsdale Hero Police Officers Rescue Driver In Burning Car

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The driver sustained a broken rib. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
Kinderkamack Road remained closed during the cleanup and investigation. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
The northbound BMW X6 struck a tree and overturned in the driveway of a Kinderkamack Road home. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
At the scene. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
The home wasn't damaged. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
Cleanup continued until daybreak. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE
The BMW X6 was totaled. Photo Credit: John J. Holter for DAILY VOICE

HILLSDALE, N.J. -- An overturned car had burst into flames when two Hillsdale police officers quickly doused the fire with extinguishers, saving the 47-year-old Bergenfield driver inside.

The northbound BMW X6 struck a tree and overturned in the driveway of a Kinderkamack Road home near Washington Avenue just before 2 a.m., police said.

Finding the undercarriage ablaze, responding Officers Alex Kaplan and Matt Buesser grabbed their extinguishers.

Backups provided help until the fire was completely doused.

Borough firefighters then extricated the driver, who was taken by Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance to Hackensack Meridian Health – Pascack Valley Medical Center with what turned out to be a broken rib.

An investigation was continuing, Police Chief Robert Francaviglia said.

The chief thanked the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office -- which sent its Fatal Accident Investigations Unit -- as well as the Bergen County Sheriff Bureau of Criminal Idenification (which collected evidence) and River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake police for their assistance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.