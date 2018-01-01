Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
PHOTOS: Meet Gwen, And The Demarest Police Officers Who Delivered Her

Jerry DeMarco
Proud papa Nicholas Hesketh, Demarest Police Officer Michael Krynicky, happy mom Kathryn Hesketh, Officer Michael Bartellucci
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Demarest PD
Say hello to Gwen Hesketh
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Demarest PD
Family photo
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Demarest PD
Joyous day.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Demarest PD

DEMAREST, N.J. -- Newly-born Gwen Hesketh and her parents had visitors Wednesday afternoon at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center: Two of the Demarest police officers who delivered her.

Officers Michael Krynicky and Michael Bartellucci were reunited with Gwen and her parents, Nicholas and Kathryn Hesketh, hours after they helped bring the healthy newborn into the world at the family's Palisade Boulevard home.

Lt. Liam Foley and the officers found the 31-year-old mother-to-be lying in pain on her side near a second-floor bathroom at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday, Police Chief James Powderley said.

"She told them her baby was coming and she needed to get to the hospital," he said. "They told her they were going to have to deliver her baby there."

The officers asked Karthryn's mother to grab some towels, then laid her on her back and told her to push, the chief said.

Five seconds later, Krynicky "caught" the newborn, he said.

"When we say it took just minutes," the chief said, "it actually did."

