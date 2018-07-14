PHOTOS: Paramus Firefighters Extricate Driver After Crash

Paramus firefighters extricated an injured sedan driver after a Tuesday morning crash with an SUV.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the female driver following the crash at the corner of Forest Avenue and Spring Valley Road.

Both she and the other driver were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. Flatbed tow trucks removed both vehicles.

Paramus police and EMS also responded.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this story.

