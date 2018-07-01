PHOTOS: River Edge Shopping Center Repairs Go Into Night After Facade Falls

UPDATE: It wasn't immediately clear how many businesses would be closed for how long as a crew worked into the night Tuesday to repair a River Edge shopping center after its facade fell off that morning.

Everyone got out of the businesses affected by the mishap several hours earlier -- many of them through rear exits at the Kress Plaza just south of the Edge Diner on Kinderkamack Road, Police Lt. Michael Walker told Daily Voice.

Several vehicles were damaged.

Responders from River Edge, Oradell, Hackensack and Paramus helped out about a half-dozen others after the facade between Crown Trophy and the FMA Center fell.

County Executive Jim Tedesco was also at the scene, along with various area police and fire supervisors.

Calls for additional responders were later canceled after it was learned that occupants had gotten safely out of the 20-unit shopping center -- although those from Paterson made it to the scene.

PSE&G also was called.

