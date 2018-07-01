PHOTOS: SUV Overturns In Hawthorne Crash

Two vehicles collided on a Hawthorne street Tuesday afternoon, rolling one of them onto its roof.

"Looks likes someone was going a little too fast," a witness from the area said.

Hawthorne EMS attended to both drivers, each of whom refused hospitalization after the crash at the intersection of Forest and Warburton avenues.

Firefighters from two Hawthorne companies responded, along with two flatbed towers, one of which righted the overturned SUV.

