Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
DV Pilot police & fire

PHOTOS: SUV Overturns In Hawthorne Crash

Jerry DeMarco
SUV ends up on its roof. Airbags deploy. Driver walks away. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
The other car. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Tower attaches chain. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
SUV on its side. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
SUV up on two wheels. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Upright again. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two vehicles collided on a Hawthorne street Tuesday afternoon, rolling one of them onto its roof.

"Looks likes someone was going a little too fast," a witness from the area said.

Hawthorne EMS attended to both drivers, each of whom refused hospitalization after the crash at the intersection of Forest and Warburton avenues.

Firefighters from two Hawthorne companies responded, along with two flatbed towers, one of which righted the overturned SUV.

