PHOTOS: SUV Rollover Takes Out Tree, Speed Sign In Hawthorne

Flipped Caddy SUV in Hawthorne. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

HAWTHORNE, N.J. -- A young driver was hospitalized with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening Monday morning after her Cadillac SUV rolled over in Hawthorne.

The 6:20 a.m. crash on Goffle Road took out a tree and a speed limit sign.

Goffle Road was closed in both directions between Rock Road and Route 208.

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle.

Township Engine Company #1 and Rescue Company #5 responded along with police and Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

