PHOTOS: Wayne Firefighters Douse Condo Garage Row Fire

WAYNE, N.J. -- Hours after several Wayne firefighters had to be decontaminated from a pre-dawn hazardous materials incident Sunday, members doused a blaze that blew through a garage row of a condominium complex.

Someone working on a car in one of the units "may have spilled gasoline," igniting the 10:30 a.m. fire at the Knox Terrace Condos, Police Detective Capt. Lawrence Martin said.

Members of the township's volunteer Fire Companies 4, 3 and 5 responded, along with the Wayne Memorial Volunteer First Aid Squad.

Firefighters contained the flames to five units.

No injuries were reported, although "several cars and the contents of the affected garages were destroyed," Martin said.

"The members of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department are to be congratulated on the dedication they displayed during harsh temperatures and conditions, working professionally and diligently to contain both the hazardous material incident and the garage fire," the captain said.

"These dedicated men and women left the safety of their homes to provide this high level of protection," he said, "and for that we are all grateful for their individual actions and proud to call them members of our Public Safety family.

"The same sentiment is extended to our Wayne Memorial Volunteer First Aid Squad. Together these two organizations have raised the bar of emergency service as providers and we are proud of their work."

