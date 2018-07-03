PIP Fatal: Civilian Pulls Fort Lee Man From Car In Fiery Alpine Crash

UPDATE: A Good Samaritan stopped and pulled a 69-year-old man from his burning car after it crashed into a tree off the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine early Thursday night, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Albert Stanczyk was headed south on the parkway alone when he apparently has some kind of medical emergency near Exit 3 just after 5 p.m., PIP Police Chief Michael Coppola said.

His car left the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into the tree, the chief said.

Another motorist pulled over and lifted Stanczyk out of the car "as it was engulfed into flames," nearly burning the driver, Coppola said.

PIP officers administered CPR but were unable to save Stanczyk, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, at this time it appears that the operator may have been unconscious prior to the collision," Coppola said. "However, an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office is still pending."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.