Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

PIP Fatal: Civilian Pulls Fort Lee Man From Car In Fiery Alpine Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Good Samaritan at the scene with responding police officers. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP PD
Albert Stanczyk apparently suffered some type of medical episode before his car crashed into a tree and burst into flames, police said. Photo Credit: COURTESY: PIP PD

UPDATE: A Good Samaritan stopped and pulled a 69-year-old man from his burning car after it crashed into a tree off the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Alpine early Thursday night, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Albert Stanczyk was headed south on the parkway alone when he apparently has some kind of medical emergency near Exit 3 just after 5 p.m., PIP Police Chief Michael Coppola said.

His car left the road at a high rate of speed and slammed into the tree, the chief said.

Another motorist pulled over and lifted Stanczyk out of the car "as it was engulfed into flames," nearly burning the driver, Coppola said.

PIP officers administered CPR but were unable to save Stanczyk, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

"Although the investigation is still ongoing, at this time it appears that the operator may have been unconscious prior to the collision," Coppola said. "However, an autopsy by the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office is still pending."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.