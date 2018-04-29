Plane Crashes Near Former Theme Park In West Milford Woods

WEST MILFORD, N.J. – A plane crashed Wednesday afternoon, igniting a fire in a wooded area of West Milford that was once part of the former Jungle Habitat theme park, authorities confirmed.

A full-scale response to the 2 p.m. off Airport Road near Greenwood Lake Airport included local police, firefighters and EMS, as well as the New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Orange & Rockland Utilities.

Nearly 1,000 customers were without power after lines were downed.

The forest fire service sent ground vehicles as well as water-dropping helicopters.

