A plane that had just left JFK Airport quickly returned after an engine caught fire, authorities said.

Cancun-bound American Airlines 2681 had 165 passengers aboard had just taken off when the pilot "reported flames in an engine" on the right wing of the 737, the Port Authority's Joseph Pentangelo said.

"They returned and landed without incident," he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.