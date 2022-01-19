Police 'Almost Feel Sorry': Christie Sent To Back Of Newark Airport Line

For once, police showed now-ex-Gov. Chris Christie some sympathy -- but not before telling him he had to wait in line for a Newark Airport flight like the rest of us.

At least that's what some of them are saying.

"We're no fans of this guy by any stretch of the imagination," said a Port Authority police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity. "But this whole thing's been blown out of proportion."

Christie, meanwhile, called it bogus.

"Absolutely false story about my travel today," he tweeted. "NJSP security detail & I were led to one entrance in the airport by PAPD officer.

"TSA informed PAPD and NJSP that this was the wrong way to enter and directed us to another entrance where I was screened & admitted to the airport," he added.

Media reports noted that Christie, accompanied by a State Police detail, was turned away from a special access area on Thursday, two days after leaving office. The special entrance allows certain government officials and dignitaries to bypass TSA security checkpoints.

A Port Authority officer directed Christie to the security screening line for all passengers.

"He said, 'OK,' then turned and went to the regular line," an officer told Daily Voice. "He didn't make a scene or even appear displeased....I almost feel sorry for the guy."

"He was cordial. He was turned away. And that was the end of it," another officer said.

Christie took exception.

"Neither option was the way I entered airport as Governor (wrong in the story) and PAPD officer never denied me entry at either place (also wrong in story)," he tweeted. "He was a gentleman assisting my security detail. When he got the right info he took me to the right place. Pure fiction."

Christie angered first responders while governor by making police and firefighters contribute more for their healthcare, for not dong more for their underfunded retirement system and for calling some union members names.

He gets to keep his special State Police security protection unit for six months.

