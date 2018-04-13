Police: Carlstadt Man Running From Burglars Had 50 Grams Of Pot At Home

A Carlstadt man who fled his home while being burglarized was arrested on drug charges after police found more than 50 grams of marijuana in his house, authorities said.

Angel Figueroa was arrested on drug charges with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia before being transported to police headquarters for processing, Detective Sergeant John Cleary said.

At 11 p.m. that night, Carlstadt police received two 9-1-1 calls reporting a loud disturbance and possible fight occurring at 312 Washington Street, police said.

One of the callers said they saw one man running across the street and into the neighbor's driveway, Cleary said.

Sergeant Robert Biamonte and Officer Brian Monroe responded to the home as Sergeant Dan Perri and Officer William Zito from the East Rutherford Police Department responded to assist.

While the ERPD officers were en route, they saw a Hispanic male standing in the area of Jefferson Street and Hoboken Road, Cleary said.

The man was identified as Figueroa, and he appeared to be distraught and excited, police said.

Meanwhile, Biamonte and Monroe noticed the door of his Washington Street home was opened, so they announced themselves and entered in search of other people in need of assistance, Cleary said.

Once inside, they found no one else present on the first floor residence but also noted a strong odor of burnt and raw marijuana, along with marijuana and packaging materials in plain view, he said.

Figueroa was returned to the scene and explained that he was sleeping on his couch when he heard a loud noise waking up him, standing over him was a Hispanic male who began to assault him, police said.

Another man was in the apartment, Figueroa told police, but did not assault him.

Figueroa was able to escape the apartment through the front door and ran across the street while the two burglars left the area in an unknown direction, Cleary said.

A Bergen County Sheriff’s K9 Officer also responded in an attempt to track the fleeing suspects but to no avail, he added.

A court date was scheduled for April 23.

