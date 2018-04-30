Police Chase Stolen Trucker Into Rutherford

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The driver of a tractor-trailer stolen out of Belleville led police on a miles-long chase before bailing out in Rutherford.

A caller alerted police to the driver, who refused to stop and kept going before abandoning the rig and running off down Elizabeth Street, just off Route 17.

Local police, State Police, a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 unit and a Bergen County Regional SWAT team continued searching for him around 5:30 p.m.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.