Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Police: Clifton Resident Helps Nab Overnight Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Herberto Zayas
Herberto Zayas Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy CLIFTON PD

CLIFTON, N.J. -- A witness scared off -- and Clifton police caught -- an overnight home burglar, authorities said.

Herberto Zayas, 34, of New York City was looking into windows and then tried to pry open the rear door to a Fairmount Avenue home at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday when the resident scared him off and called police, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

A short time later, responding Officer Eric Rodriguez spotted and grabbed Zayas on Day Street, the lieutenant said.

Zayas -- who has a teardrop tattoo outline beneath his left eye -- was later released pending court action on trespassing charges. He also had two outstanding warrants, Bracken said.

