Police: Elmwood Park Worker Chases Down Lodi Burglar

ELMWOOD PARK, N.J. -- An employee from an Elmwood Park business helped police nab an ex-con from Lodi who'd broken into a van parked outside the building, authorities said.

Manuel J. Cravero, 29, took off, but the East Coast Group Floors and Floods employee got into his car, called police and followed him down Chamberlain Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Marc D'Amore said.

Responding officers grabbed Cravero near the intersection of Market Street and Brookside Avenue, D'Amore said.

He told them that he was "looking for a friend inside of the van," the captain said.

Cravero remained held on burglary charges Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

